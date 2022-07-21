Man dies after 2-car crash in Scarborough
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian struck by driver, trapped under car before being rushed to hospital
Police were called to Warden Avenue and Comstock Road at around 3:11 p.m. Officers arrived to find two cars that had collided with one of the vehicles pushed off the road.
A pedestrian was struck, and was trapped under one of the cars.
Police say a tow-truck driver helped free the victim, who died in hospital..
Police have closed the intersection for their investigation.