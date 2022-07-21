Man dies after 2-car crash in Scarborough

A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Warden Avenue and Comstock Road at around 3:11 p.m. Officers arrived to find two cars that had collided with one of the vehicles pushed off the road.

A pedestrian was struck, and was trapped under one of the cars.

Police say a tow truck driver helped free the victim who was stuck under the vehicle in this photo. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Police say a tow-truck driver helped free the victim, who died in hospital..

Police have closed the intersection for their investigation.