1 person killed, 3 others injured in crash on Highway 27

One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-car collision on Highway 27 at Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police say the call came in at about 7:35 p.m. about a crash involving serious injuries on the highway in the city's west end.

Paramedics say they pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene and transported another person with serious but non-life threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed Highway 27 at Eglinton for their investigation.