Police arrest 2 people in connection with shooting that left 1 dead in early October

Toronto Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing of Shane Shannon Stanford in the Lawrence Manor neighbourhood on Oct. 7.

On Thursday, two search warrants were carried out by police — the first in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area, and the second in Welland, Ont.

Police then arrested and charged a 27-year-old Toronto man and a 17-year-old girl, also from Toronto.

The man has been charged with first-degree murder. The teen has been charged with "accessory after the fact to murder." Both appeared virtually in court on Thursday.

Police said Stanford, 33, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in the area of Regina and Khedive avenues at around 11:30 p.m. He was found behind the wheel of an Acura sedan when he was shot.

Moments after the gunfire, the car crashed into the side of a home, police said. The back window of the vehicle appeared to have been shot out.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call them or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.