2 men charged in weekend Scarborough shooting that left both accused and bystander hurt

Two Toronto men have been arrested and charged in a weekend shooting in Scarborough that left both accused and a bystander injured, police say.

The shooting happened in a courtyard in the area of Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue on Sunday. Police were called to the area at about 3 p.m.

In a news release on Thursday, police said two men in the area got into an argument, before one of the men went home to get a gun. The man with the gun shot at the other man, who then pulled out his own gun and returned fire, according to the release.

Both men were injured, along with a third man who had no involvement in the argument, police say.

On Sunday, police said one man was shot in the torso, while the other two were shot in their legs. All three were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries at the time were considered non-life-threatening.

When police arrived at the scene, they administered first aid to all three injured men.

"As the initial investigation unfolded, the two shooters were identified and arrested," police said in the release.

Police also executed four search warrants and seized two firearms and ammunition.

One man, 19, has been charged with: two counts of discharge firearm with intent; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a loaded firearm; possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order; and failure to comply with probation.

The other man, 22, has been charged with: two counts of discharge firearm with intent; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and possession of a loaded firearm

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

