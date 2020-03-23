Explosions heard as 2-alarm fire engulfs abandoned building in downtown Toronto
Call came in around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Wellington, near Spadina and Front
Fire crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire at an abandoned building on Wellington Street West in downtown Toronto.
Crews were called to the scene near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Monday for reports that smoke was seen coming out of the boarded-up building.
Toronto police reported smoke billowing from the roof of the building, and that a small explosion was heard.
Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CBC Toronto that when firefighters arrived, explosions could be heard coming from the building.
Eckerman said there were unconfirmed reports of a person inside working. Fire crews will be doing a search of the building.
Police have blocked roads in the area.
Building on fire appears to be next to Le Select Bistro. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/globalnewsto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@globalnewsto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/6zrkH3W0I3">pic.twitter.com/6zrkH3W0I3</a>—@DeenStory
