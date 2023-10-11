Canada-wide warrant issued for Tweed, Ont., man wanted in Oshawa homicide

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Tweed, Ont. man wanted for second-degree murder after a house fire in Oshawa in March.

Firefighters found the body of Amaar Jawaid, 22, on March 6 at about 9:50 a.m., when they were called to the home on Court Street, near King Street East and Albert Street.

The house was burning on two levels when firefighters arrived. The Ontario Fire Marshal deemed the fire suspicious.

Durham Regional Police have said Jawaid's death is considered a homicide. Police said in March that a post-mortem examination found evidence of "trauma to the body."

In a news release Tuesday, police said the accused is required to wear an ankle-monitoring bracelet for charges in a violent sexual assault, but that he is believed to have removed that device.

According to police, the accused is believed to frequent the Tweed and Belleville areas and has ties to the Oshawa areas and east coast provinces.

Police said they are urging the man to contact a lawyer and turn himself in. Anyone who helps him to evade police is guilty of a crime and will be prosecuted, they added.