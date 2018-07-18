3 motorcycle crashes closed roads across the GTA late Tuesday

Police around the GTA and Hamilton responded to three separate motorcycle crashes late Tuesday night.

In Oakville, a 21-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries as a result of one collision at 11:14 p.m.

The man was driving on River Oaks Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle, entered the boulevard on the north side of the road and then struck a tree, police said.

The scene was closed for around five hours overnight while the collision reconstruction unit investigated the crash.

In Mississauga, a motorcyclist struck an SUV near the intersection of Bonnie Braes Drive and Chinguacousy Road at 10:17 p.m.

The rider was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries. The Peel police major collisions bureau closed the intersection for several hours to investigate.

Finally, the OPP responded to a collision involving a motorcycle travelling eastbound on the QEW in Stoney Creek.