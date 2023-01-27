3 boys, 1 girl charged with firing replica guns on TTC subway train, police say

Police have arrested three teenage boys and one girl from Toronto, alleging they discharged replica firearms while onboard a TTC subway train.

Toronto police said they responded to a call reporting unknown trouble at the York University subway station around noon on Thursday.

In a news release Thursday night, police say two 15-year-old boys, one 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy have all been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon. Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that no-one was injured.

Police did not specify what kind of replica firearm was involved. In a recent incident on the TTC, a transit worker was shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin her shift.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused can't be named.

All four teens are set to appear at the Toronto North West Youth Justice Centre next Wednesday. Justice centres are described by the province as places that "hold individuals accountable for their offences" while connecting them to services and supports that "reduce the risk of re-offending and support communities and victims harmed by crime."

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 416-808-3100, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or send a tip.