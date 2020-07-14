TTC to divert 2 bus routes on long weekend for ActiveTO

The TTC says it will divert at least two bus routes on the long weekend due to the return of a city program known as ActiveTO.

Bus routes to be diverted are the 80 Queensway and 174 Ontario Place Exhibition. The ActiveTO program, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, enables the city to provide more space for residents to walk and cycle while maintaining physical distance.

The transit agency said it's encouraging customers to give themselves more time when travelling in areas near Lake Shore Boulevard West, Bayview Avenue and The Meadoway, where ActiveTO is scheduled to take place this weekend.

On Monday, May 23, the TTC said it will increase service on the 22 Coxwell and 92 Woodbine bus routes as well as 501 Queen streetcar route to accommodate people going to and from Ashbridges Bay Park for the Victoria Day fireworks. Dedicated shuttle buses will operate from Woodbine and Coxwell stations.

The TTC said it will have additional staff on hand to help direct customers to boarding locations.

There are no subway closures scheduled this weekend.

TTC to close part of Line 2 early next week

From Tuesday. May 24 to Thursday, May 26, the TTC said subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. for track work. Shuttle buses will be operating and the TTC said staff will be on hand to direct customers to boarding and offloading locations.

"While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work as well as ATC signal upgrades," the TTC said in a news release Thursday.

While all stations will remain open for people to load their PRESTO card on Line 2, purchase PRESTO Tickets and connect to buses routes, some entrances and exits will be closed temporarily, the TTC said.

At High Park Station, the automatic entrances and exits at Parkview Gardens will be closed. At Keele Station, the Indian Grove automatic entrance and exit will be closed. At Lansdowne Station, the automatic entrance and exit at Emerson Avenue will be closed. At Dufferin Station, the automatic entrance and exit at Russett Avenue will also be closed.

Other entrances and exits will be available for customers at each subway station.

Customers who require Wheel-Trans service can speak with any TTC customer service staff member for help, the TTC added.

ActiveTO returns to major city roads

On the long weekend, the city said ActiveTO will take place on: