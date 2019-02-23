Skip to Main Content
TTC Line 1 closed from St. Clair West-Union this weekend

Start planning some alternate routes if you're planning on using Line 1 this weekend.

Weekend closure due to automatic train control installation

Commuters on Line 1 will have to take detours this weekend because all stations between St. Clair West and Union will be closed. (Giordano Ciampini/Canadian Press)

A major stretch of the Yonge-University-Spadina line — from St. Clair West and Union stations — will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as the TTC continues installing automated train control. 

Transit riders will be able to take shuttle buses, which will stop outside each station, running along the route. 

All stations affected by the closure, except for Dupont and Museum, will be open for fare sales and access to surface routes. 

There will also be extra service on the 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes so commuters can get to and from Union Station.

Wheel-Trans is available from any station throughout the weekend upon request. Commuters can speak to a TTC staff member to request the service.

Ongoing automated train control construction on the line will continue into March, with nightly subway closures scheduled from March 4 to March 7. 

