TTC trespassers caused 26 hours of delays last year

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding subway riders that "tracks are for trains" — not for commuters who drop their cell phones.

The TTC launched a new system-wide public awareness campaign Friday aimed at reducing the number of people venturing into restricted areas.

In 2018, the transit agency recorded 110 incidents of trespassing resulting in 1,572 minutes of delays, which works out to slightly more than 26 hours in all.

Common instances of trespassing include people getting on the tracks to retrieve a personal item, entering a subway tunnel, and crossing subway tracks to get to the opposite platform.

"Track trespassing is both unnecessary and very dangerous, and carries a fine of up to $5,000. It also causes emotional distress for subway operators and staff, and inconvenience to other customers," said a TTC statement announcing the campaign.

A poster for the campaign, which will also include announcements and messages on social media. (Toronto Transit Commission)

Customers who drop something onto track level are advised to ask a TTC employee for assistance instead of retrieving it themselves. The TTC is also reminding riders to stay behind the yellow line on the platform.

Riders who witness someone descending onto track level are also asked to contact a TTC employee via an intercom on the platform's designated waiting area.

The awareness campaign will include posters, announcements and video throughout the system.