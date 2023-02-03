TTC driver helps people out of car stuck on tracks before train collision

A TTC bus driver helped four people out of a vehicle that had gotten stuck on a set of train tracks in Scarborough Thursday, minutes before a GO Train plowed into the vehicle, Toronto police say.

The incident happened around 5:55 p.m. on Finch Avenue East, east of Kennedy Road. A man had driven his vehicle left onto the railway tracks when he got stuck, Const. Laura Brabant told CBC Toronto in an email.

"A TTC bus operator observed the vehicle stuck on the railway tracks and assisted all of the occupants exiting the vehicle and kept them safe and warm on his bus," she said.

A few minutes later, a northbound GO Train on the Stoufville line hit the vehicle. There were no reported injuries, police say.

On Twitter, TTC officials heralded what happened as "incredibly heroic work" by a frontline employee, and added that "final commendation will be awarded."