Say goodbye to the TTC token: Transit agency ending sale of iconic hardware Friday

Friday is the last day that Toronto residents will be able to buy TTC tokens anywhere in the city, including at retail stores, the transit agency says.

The TTC says it will officially end token sales on March 24, marking another step in the phaseout of the small round coins.

Customers, however, will be allowed to use previously purchased TTC tokens, tickets or passes to pay their fare, the TTC said in a news release Thursday.

The TTC says it has not sold tokens directly since December 2019, but they have been available at certain third party retailers.

According to the TTC, most customers have already switched to PRESTO cards and fares using PRESTO now account for more than 90 per cent of TTC ridership.

But tokens have not been completely phased out, the TTC says.

"No end date has been set for when the TTC will stop accepting TTC tickets, tokens or cash," the TTC says on the fare information page of its website.

"Refunds will not be provided so you are encouraged to use your TTC tickets, tokens and passes."

The cost of a fare using PRESTO is the same price as a token.