2 TTC employees injured in 'swarming' on bus in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police are investigating a "swarming" assault of two TTC employees on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, police and the transit agency say.

Police said the assaults happened on the 43 Kennedy bus in the area of Kennedy and Merrian roads, south of Eglinton Avenue East. Officers were called to the bus at about 3:35 p.m and went to the scene with TTC special constables.

About 10 to 15 young people attacked the employees, who were on duty, and left them with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The attackers fled the area on foot.

In a statement, the TTC called the incident "despicable," saying it would co-operate fully with police and provide any video.

"Attacks on transit employees are covered under a special provision of the Criminal Code," the TTC added.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call 41 Division at 416-808-4100.