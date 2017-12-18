Ontario to table legislation to upload new Toronto subway expansions
Toronto, province still negotiating terms of upload
Ontario will introduce legislation Thursday that would upload responsibility for building subway expansions in Toronto to the province.
Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the upload will get future projects completed faster.
He says the province is in the best position to build transit and will make decisions based on what is best for the people of Ontario, not just Toronto.
The government says the legislation will also include unspecified measures to cut red tape and regulations.
Toronto and the provincial government are currently in discussions about Premier Doug Ford's plan to take over responsibility for the city's subway system.
Ford has said the Toronto Transit Commission would retain the day-to-day operations of the subway, buses, and street cars, and the city would keep fare box revenue.
