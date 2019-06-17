Some subway stations are closed due to 'overcrowding' at street level
Several bus, streetcar routes on detour as Raptors championship parade runs behind schedule
The TTC has closed Queen, Osgoode and Dundas stations due to overcrowding at street level caused by the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship parade that has taken over downtown streets.
Several bus and streetcar routes are also on temporary detours as the parade makes its way from Exhibition Place to Nathan Phillips Square. They include:
- 5 Avenue Road
- 6 Bay
- 29 Dufferin
- 121 Fort York-Esplanade
- 501 Queen
- 504 King
- 510 Spadina
- 511 Bathurst
The TTC announced the station closures after 12:30 p.m., a couple of hours after a suspicious package investigation closed Queen station for just under an hour.
Osgoode station had also been closed around that time due to overcrowding, but had reopened before being closed again.
Early estimates suggest about one million revellers are in the streets for the parade, Toronto Supt. Mike Barsky of 52 Division told CBC Toronto early Monday afternoon.