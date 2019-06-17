Some subway stations are closed due to 'overcrowding' at street level

The TTC has closed Queen, Osgoode and Dundas stations due to overcrowding at street level caused by the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship parade that has taken over downtown streets.

Several bus and streetcar routes are also on temporary detours as the parade makes its way from Exhibition Place to Nathan Phillips Square. They include:

5 Avenue Road

6 Bay

29 Dufferin

121 Fort York-Esplanade

501 Queen

504 King

510 Spadina

511 Bathurst

The TTC announced the station closures after 12:30 p.m., a couple of hours after a suspicious package investigation closed Queen station for just under an hour.

Osgoode station had also been closed around that time due to overcrowding, but had reopened before being closed again.

Early estimates suggest about one million revellers are in the streets for the parade, Toronto Supt. Mike Barsky of 52 Division told CBC Toronto early Monday afternoon.