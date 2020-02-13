Derailed work car shuts down subway between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations
There is currently no subway service on the TTC's Line 1 between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations, the transit agency says.
The problem was caused by the derailment of a work car at St. George Station, the TTC said in a tweet.
It is not clear when service may resume.
Shuttle buses are running.
To get downtown, riders can transfer to the GO Transit network at Downsview Park, Kipling, Dundas West, Bloor and Union stations without paying an additional fare.
This is the second time in less than a month that a derailment has caused a significant TTC subway disruption.
More to come
