TTC service between Union and Spadina resumes after brief stoppage due to fire
The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 between Union and Spadina stations after a brief stoppage Tuesday morning due to a fire.
Transit agency says trains are running again on a stretch of Line 1
Trains were not stopping at St. George station as well, but regular service on Line 2 has resumed at that station, the TTC said in a tweet.
Line 1: Regular service has resumed between Union and Spadina.—@TTCnotices