Skip to Main Content
TTC service between Union and Spadina resumes after brief stoppage due to fire

TTC service between Union and Spadina resumes after brief stoppage due to fire

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 between Union and Spadina stations after a brief stoppage Tuesday morning due to a fire.

Transit agency says trains are running again on a stretch of Line 1

CBC News ·
The TTC says Line 1 subway service is running again normally.

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 between Union and Spadina stations after a brief stoppage Tuesday morning due to a fire.

Trains were not stopping at St. George station as well, but regular service on Line 2 has resumed at that station, the TTC said in a tweet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|