TTC subway service on line two disrupted for morning commute

Commuters on public transit are facing challenges Monday morning after two subway service disruptions, with one still ongoing on line two.

A security incident at Broadview station led to a service shutdown on line two between Woodbine and St. George stations, the TTC said on its official Twitter account.

The transit agency later updated that information to say that shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

The incident has also affected the 504 King and 505 Dundas routes, the TTC said.

Earlier, subway service had been affected on line one due to signal problems. Service was suspended between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations, but normal operations have since resumed.