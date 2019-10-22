No subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair after possible damage to tunnel

There is no subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Line 1 after construction work may have damaged a tunnel, according to the TTC.

Engineers are determining the extent of the problem and whether any structural damage was done.

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said the damage is believed to have occurred between Lawrence and Eglinton stations after a private contractor drilled through a concrete subway tunnel liner.

Shuttle buses are running between York Mills and St. Clair stations. The TTC says it has ordered 90 buses to transport commuters.

The TTC says the delay in subway service is not expected to clear before the afternoon rush hour.

Riders are urged to use alternate routes and transportation options.