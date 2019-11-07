Skip to Main Content
TTC subway shutdown leaves thousands struggling to make it to work
Toronto

Commuters are stuck waiting for shuttle buses due to issues on the TTC’s Bloor-Danforth line.

No service between Pape and St. George stations

TTC commuters waited for shuttle buses on Danforth Avenue. (@SheikhTorontoON/Twitter)

Subway service has been stopped between Pape and St. George stations for most of the morning rush hour.

In addition to running buses, the transit agency is encouraging people to take GO Transit routes where possible.

Customers have tweeted images of long lines waiting for trains and huge numbers of people on city sidewalks awaiting buses.

