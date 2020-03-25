TTC subway operator tests positive for COVID-19, union says

A Toronto subway operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the union that represents TTC workers says.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 said in a news release Tuesday that the subway operator at the Wilson Division has not been at work since early March 16.

The union said the operator left work shortly feeling unwell after his or her shift began on Monday at 5:30 a.m. The operator has been at home since that time, and received the positive test result on Tuesday.

According to the union, ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos spoke to operator on the phone and he or she is doing well.

The union said it is working with the TTC and Toronto Public Health to determine next steps to protect riders and other workers. How the subway worker became infected with the virus remains under investigation, but the union said it wanted to update its members "as soon as possible."

"As we provide a critical service for our city during this pandemic, including for health care workers, ATU Local 113 continues to push the TTC and Toronto Public Health to do whatever is necessary to ensure a safe and healthy environment for TTC workers and riders," the release said.

ATU Local 113 said it secured a number of protections for its members, including:

The choice to wear face masks.

Mandatory rear-door boarding on TTC buses.

No cash, youth or senior tickets or tokens as payment on buses.

The option for fare collectors and customer service agents to remain in booths while on the job.

Additional cleaning in work areas.

Full pay for self-isolation and quarantines.

No medical notes for sick leave up and including March 31.

"We understand this is a very challenging time for all — and many of you are worried about health protection," it added.