No subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to fire investigation
Toronto·Breaking

The TTC has suspended subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations due to a fire investigation near St. Andrew station.

Shuttle buses are now running on the route

CBC News ·
Smoke was seen coming from a subway train near St. Andrew station early Wednesday afternoon. (Mike Wise/CBC)

The incident was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. ET.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said smoke was seen coming from a train in the area. He said crews are trying to get the train moving again.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the train may have hit a switch in the tunnel.

The transit agency has deployed shuttle buses along the route.

