No subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to fire investigation
The TTC has suspended subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations due to a fire investigation near St. Andrew station.
Shuttle buses are now running on the route
The incident was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. ET.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said smoke was seen coming from a train in the area. He said crews are trying to get the train moving again.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the train may have hit a switch in the tunnel.
The transit agency has deployed shuttle buses along the route.
Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to a fire investigation. Shuttle buses are running. Alternate routes: University Line and streetcar routes or 94 Wellesley bus.—@TTCnotices