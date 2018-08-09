TTC subway service on Line 1 restarts after stormwater forces long closure

Service on the TTC's Line 1 subway returned to normal on Thursday morning after localized flooding forced a prolonged closure at Sheppard West Station.

The stretch of track between Finch West and Wilson stations had been closed since early Wednesday, with shuttle buses running instead.

TTC crews and Toronto firefighters spent more than a day pumping stormwater from the station.

A weather system positioned mainly over the downtown core dumped between 50 and 75 millimetres of rain in just a few hours on Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada. Some 72 mm fell at Billy Bishop airport, with the majority of it coming within a one-hour span.

The torrent of rainfall caused widespread flooding and paralyzed transit as the city's aging stormwater infrastructure struggled to cope.

The TTC has not said when it expects service to resume to normal operation on Line 1.