Fire shuts down TTC subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

A fire at track level shut down TTC subway service at Bloor-Yonge Station Tuesday morning, forcing riders to opt for shuttle buses or alternative transportation.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. The TTC said in a tweet that it appeared to be "electrical in nature" and was causing bright flashes in the tunnel. Firefighters were on scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

Subway trains on Line 1 were turned around at College and St. Clair stations, while trains on Line 2 bypassed Bloor-Yonge. It was not clear when regular service may resume.

The TTC said it deployed 35 shuttle buses to the area for riders.

The transit agency said it would need to assess potential damage from the fire before it could say whether service would be further disrupted during the afternoon rush hour.