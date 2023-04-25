Fire shuts down TTC subway service at Bloor-Yonge station
Line 1 trains turning around at College, St. Clair stations; Line 2 trains bypassing station
A fire at track level shut down TTC subway service at Bloor-Yonge Station Tuesday morning, forcing riders to opt for shuttle buses or alternative transportation.
The fire was first reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. The TTC said in a tweet that it appeared to be "electrical in nature" and was causing bright flashes in the tunnel. Firefighters were on scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
Subway trains on Line 1 were turned around at College and St. Clair stations, while trains on Line 2 bypassed Bloor-Yonge. It was not clear when regular service may resume.
The TTC said it deployed 35 shuttle buses to the area for riders.
The transit agency said it would need to assess potential damage from the fire before it could say whether service would be further disrupted during the afternoon rush hour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?