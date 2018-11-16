Santa Claus Parade will have visions of transit diversions dancing in your head

It's the most wonderful time of the year for a lot of families in Toronto, but the annual Santa Claus Parade might be more of a headache for people commuting around the city this weekend.

The following TTC routes will divert to accommodate the parade:

5 Avenue Rd

6 Bay

72B Pape

75 Sherbourne

94AC Wellesley

121 Fort York- Esplanade

126 Christie

161 Rogers Rd

300 Bloor-Danforth

The 7 Bathurst, 26 Dupont, 63 Ossington, 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, and 511 Bathurst may also experience longer than normal travel times due to the parade, according to the TTC.

Scarborough RT repairs

The parade isn't the only thing impacting commuters this weekend.

The TTC's Line 3 in Scarborough will be closed on Saturday for maintenance.

Shuttle buses will run from Midland Avenue to Scarborough Centre, with stops at all five Scarborough RT stations. However, Ellesmere, Midland and McCowan stations will be closed.

Wheel-Trans service will still be available by request from any station during the weekend.