Skip to Main Content
TTC subway closure, late opening on Sunday
Toronto

TTC subway closure, late opening on Sunday

There is no subway service on Line 1 this weekend between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations for track work.

Late opening on Line 2, no service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations

CBC News ·
Shuttle buses will operate between some stations. (Mike Wise/CBC)

If you're travelling underground on Sunday, be aware of some disruptions.

There is no subway service on Line 1 this weekend between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations for track work.

Meanwhile, subway service will start at noon Sunday between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2, during a beam replacement.

Shuttle buses will operate instead.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|