TTC subway closure, late opening on Sunday
There is no subway service on Line 1 this weekend between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations for track work.
Late opening on Line 2, no service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations
If you're travelling underground on Sunday, be aware of some disruptions.
Meanwhile, subway service will start at noon Sunday between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2, during a beam replacement.
Shuttle buses will operate instead.
