Subway service resumes on Line 1 and 2 after police investigation at St. George Station

Significant portions of TTC's Line 1 and Line 2 were closed Friday night due to a police investigation into a suspicious package at St. George subway station.

But late Friday, the TTC tweeted Line 1 and Line 2 had reopened. The closure lasted about two hours.

Shuttle buses were running between St. Andrew and St. Clair West stations on Line 1 and Ossington and Broadview stations on Line 2 at the height of the closure.

The TTC said Route 26 was also detouring on Dupont Street, Bedford Road and Davenport Road due to police activity.