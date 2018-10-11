TTC launches internal safety review after 3 streetcar collisions this month

The TTC is launching a special look into streetcar safety following a number of collisions with pedestrians in recent weeks.

An internal working group made up of staff from the TTC's streetcar division, along with representatives from the safety and environment department, will convene next week, according to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

"The risk assessment will allow us to determine root causes of each incident and identify any potential similarities between them," he said in an email.

The review was prompted by three collisions this month. Two of those incidents were fatal.

Last Friday, a man died in hospital four days after he was trapped underneath a streetcar and extricated. That collision occurred on The Queensway near Ellis Avenue in the city's west end.

Another male pedestrian died on Monday after he was pinned under a streetcar in Riverside.

Then, on Wednesday, an "extremely intoxicated" man in his 50s was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after he ran in front of a streetcar on Roncesvalles Avenue.

"Every incident involving a TTC vehicle, like those in the past week, is reviewed to see if there are ways we can do things differently and if there are ways to prevent them from happening in the first place, particularly as it relates to a tragic fatality," Green said.