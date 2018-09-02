Police release images of TTC streetcar stabbing suspects

Toronto police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar early Saturday.

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed several times and was left with life-threatening injuries.

One security image shows a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants while sitting in the streetcar. In a separate image, another suspect is seen wearing a Superman T-shirt, camouflage shorts and white or grey shoes.

A security camera image shows a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants while sitting in the streetcar. (Toronto Police Service)

Saturday's stabbing occurred inside the streetcar, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, and the TTC operator called police.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Spadina Avenue at Sullivan Street, north of Queen Street W., at 3:47 a.m.

Long said Saturday that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The TTC confirmed the incident happened on a 510 Spadina streetcar, travelling north, and there were customers on board at the time of the stabbing.

A suspect is seen wearing a black Superman T-shirt, camouflauge shorts and white or grey shoes. (Toronto Police Service)

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the streetcar with stab wounds to his upper torso, Long added.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The two suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If they are seen, call 911 immediately, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is also asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.