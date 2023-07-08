Man arrested following Eglinton subway stabbing, police say

A man has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week, Toronto police say.

Moses Lewin, 25, of no fixed address, was located and arrested on Friday, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

Lewin has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Thursday's stabbing sent a man, believed to be in his 30s, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

According to police, two men got into an argument on a southbound Line 1 train during the noon hour.

A graphic video circulating online appeared to show the pair kicking and punching each other before one pulled out a knife. The man with the knife then chased the other to one end of the train while frightened transit riders ran to the other end.

The stabbing has renewed concerns among some transit riders about the safety of the transit system. Multiple riders told CBC Toronto on Friday they were left shaken by the news.

The incident is the latest example of violence on the TTC in recent months. In March, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack at Keele Station.