2 people stabbed at High Park TTC station, man arrested police say

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of two people at the High Park TTC subway station Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested a man at the High Park TTC subway in connection with the stabbing of two people. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Police say they received a call around 2 p.m. of a man on a train being "aggressive."

Police say the two people are being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TTC says trains aren't stopping at High Park station due to police activity.

Police are investigating at the scene.

 

