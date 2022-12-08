2 people stabbed at High Park TTC station, man arrested police say
Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of two people at the High Park TTC subway station Thursday afternoon.
Police say they received a call around 2 p.m. of a man on a train being "aggressive."
Police say the two people are being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The TTC says trains aren't stopping at High Park station due to police activity.
Police are investigating at the scene.