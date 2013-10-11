Early nightly closure on Line 1 between Union and St. Clair West stations this week
Line 1 will be closed early at night between Union and St. Clair West stations from Monday to Thursday this week, the TTC says.
Crews to carry out subway corridor maintenance, TTC says
Nightly early closures are needed "to accommodate subway corridor maintenance," the TTC said on its website.
Subway service will end each night at these stations at 11 p.m. Service will resume at 6 a.m. the following morning.
Shuttle buses will operate between these stations to ensure riders can reach their destinations, the TTC added.
Wheel-Trans service will be available for riders who require the service in the area affected by the closure. The service may be requested from any TTC employee.
