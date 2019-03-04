Line 1 closing early at night between St. Clair West and Union stations this week

Line 1 will be closed early at night between St. Clair West and Union stations from Monday to Thursday this week, the TTC says.

"Nightly early closures" are needed to allow crews to install a new signalling system, the TTC said on its website.

Subway service will end each night at these stations at 11 p.m. Service will resume at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations to ensure riders can reach their destinations, the TTC added.

Wheel-Trans service will be available for riders who require the service in the area affected by the closure. The service may be requested from any TTC employee.