Line 1 closing early at night between St. Clair West and Union stations this week
Line 1 will be closed early at night between St. Clair West and Union stations from Monday to Thursday this week as crews install a new signalling system, the TTC says.

If you want to take Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations this week after 11 p.m., you will have to take a shuttle bus. Subway service will end at 11 p.m. to allow crews to install a new signalling system.

"Nightly early closures" are needed to allow crews to install a new signalling system,  the TTC said on its website.

Subway service will end each night at these stations at 11 p.m. Service will resume at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations to ensure riders can reach their destinations, the TTC added.

Wheel-Trans service will be available for riders who require the service in the area affected by the closure. The service may be requested from any TTC employee.

This map shows the nightly early closures on Line 1 this week. From St. Clair West station, top left, to Union Station, bottom middle, subway service will end at 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. The closure is indicated by thin yellow and orange lines. (Toronto Transit Commission)
