TTC investigates after video apparently captures operator shaming passenger for being 'foul smelling'

The Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating after a "concerning" video was posted online in which a train operator apparently shamed a passenger for being "extremely foul smelling."

The video, posted to Twitter Thursday night, appears to have captured an operator telling passengers to band together to complain about the individual.

"If you do not like that smell, please call the TTC and complain," the voice says.





Tonight on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> a conductor made several announcements publicly shaming a passenger for how he SMELLED. Where is the humanity, respect, and basic decency that all passengers deserve?? There must be a better way. I’m appalled. <a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TTChelps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTChelps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kristynwongtam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kristynwongtam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnTory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnTory</a> <a href="https://t.co/wp0jic0TyQ">pic.twitter.com/wp0jic0TyQ</a> —@ungermansears "We need the public to get together and help take care of this issue because the TTC keeps allowing them on the system even though they don't have the right to be there."

In a tweet responding to the video, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said, "As a rule, we cannot and would not remove a customer from a train because of how they smell."

"If operators suspect a person is in distress or if there is a risk to the public, they are directed to contact transit [control] for instruction," Green said.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said it supports the TTC taking action to investigate.

"The vast majority of the time our TTC employees and operators do a good job serving the city and all TTC riders. We agree with the TTC that this is concerning," the statement said.