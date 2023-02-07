Man arrested after 2 alleged TTC sexual assaults

A man has been arrested and is facing two charges of sexual assault stemming from recent incidents on the TTC, and police say they believe there may be more victims.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto police say they were made aware last Wednesday evening of two alleged assaults that happened on the Bloor-Danforth line of the subway.

Investigators say that in two separate incidents that same day, a man sat directly beside a victim and placed his backpack on his lap.

The man would then sexually assault the victim while using his bag for cover. He is described as being five foot ten to six feet tall with a medium build, and was wearing a white or beige bomber-style winter jacket, along with a large backpack.

On Monday evening, a 56-year-old man was arrested at Yonge-Bloor Station. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.