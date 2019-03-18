TTC service resumes after hours-long disruption over suspicious package

TTC service has returned to normal after police concluded that a "suspicious package" left at Broadview station was not hazardous and posed no threat to public safety.

Police received a call about a package in the bus terminal area of Broadview station around 6:30 a.m., Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto in a telephone interview.

Suspicious incident: <br>Broadview Subway stn - update:<br>- the package has been examined. Deemed not to be hazardous<br>- no threat to public safety<br>- a sincere thanks for your patience during this investigation<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS55Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS55Div</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO489299?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO489299</a>^adc —@TPSOperations

Subway, bus and streetcar service to Broadview station was suspended for nearly five hours the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) team, a specialized police unit, investigated.

Toronto police Insp. Anthony Paoletta said investigators didn't believe there was any threat to public safety. But "out of an abundance of caution," police had closed Broadview Avenue to traffic between Pretoria Avenue and the Danforth, he told reporters at the scene.

Paoletta could elaborate on the nature of the package.

Initially, the TTC suspended service between Woodbine and St. George stations. However, the service restriction was quickly reduced so shuttle buses were only needed between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

Shuttle buses were running on the Danforth Monday morning as subway service remained suspended past the morning commute. (Ian Kalushner/CBC)

Passengers could not access Broadview station, which the subway and some bus routes were bypassing, according to TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman.

The incident also affected the 504 King and 505 Dundas routes, as well as the 8 Broadview and 100 Flemingdon Park.

Line 2: Regular service for all Buses, Streetcars and Trains has resumed at Broadview. —@TTCnotices

Earlier, subway service had also been affected on line one due to signal problems. Service was suspended between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations, but normal operations have since resumed.