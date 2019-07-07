No subway service on separate sections of Line 1 and 2 on Sunday, TTC says

People hoping to take either Line 1 or Line 2 on Sunday may have to take shuttle buses for part of the way on Sunday because of subway service disruptions, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

On Line 2 until 12 noon, there is no subway service between Broadview and St. George stations due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

On Line 1 all day, there is no subway service between St Clair and Lawrence stations due to construction on Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Shuttle buses are operating.

Wheel-Trans service is available for customers who need it within the sections of the subway that are closed. Customers may ask for the accessible service from any TTC employee.

Lawrence Station is not yet accessible, customers heading southbound on Line 1 and who require an elevator should exit at York Mills station and talk to any TTC employee to request Wheel-Trans service.