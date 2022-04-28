Half of Toronto's east-end subway stations will halt service earlier than usual next week.

From Monday May 2 to Friday May 5, TTC subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. for track work. Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station.

At Pape station, the automatic entrance/exit at Lipton Avenue will be closed, but the main entrance will still be open.

Chester station will be closed altogether during this time. Other subway stations will still be open for Presto card reloads, ticket purchases connections for buses and streetcars.

Service disruptions planned for weekend

This Saturday, shuttle buses will also be running along Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence. There will be no subway service between those two stations due to Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction.

On Sunday, various bus and streetcar routes will be redirecting for several hours for the Toronto Marathon.