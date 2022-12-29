Significant TTC service changes coming to King Street W. Here's what you need to know

The TTC is rolling out significant changes to its bus and streetcar service in Toronto's west end starting this Sunday.

The transit agency says the changes are for construction purposes, so the the TTC can replace an aging water main and streetcar tracks along King Street W. between Shaw Street and Dufferin Street.

The TTC says construction is expected to be complete by December 2024.

"Replacing worn streetcar tracks is crucial to maintaining state-of-good-repair on the TTC system," said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers in a news release Monday.

The release also quotes TTC CEO Rick Leary saying that the TTC knows route diversion can be challenging for riders.

"Customers can expect to see clear signage, dedicated TTC staff members on hand to answer questions, and information on our website and social media channels," Leary said.

Here's how some of the routes are affected:

TTC is changing its 501A Queen and 504A King streetcar routes, that run until 10 p.m. (TTC )

The 63 Ossington will be extended to replace 504 King streetcars between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

501A Queen streetcars will operate between McCaul Loop and Dufferin Gate Loop via Dufferin Street until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., 501C Queen streetcars will operate between McCaul Loop and Long Branch Loop operating along Queen St.

504 King streetcars will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street.

504A King streetcars will continue to operate between Dundas West Station and Distillery Loop. 504B King streetcars will operate between Humber Loop and Broadview Station before 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., 504B King streetcars will operate between Roncesvalles Ave. and Broadview Station.

304 King streetcars will divert on to Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street, operating between Dundas West Station and Broadview Station.

508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert on to Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street to regular route.

The TTC says Wheel Trans service will remain accessible in all areas where local traffic is permitted.

TTC is changing 501C Queen and 504B King streetcar routes that run after 10 p.m. (TTC)

Here is how drivers can expect the changes to impact them:

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while the water main is being replaced.

The section of King Street West where crews are working will be closed to through traffic during streetcar track renewal in phases two, four, and five.

During phase three, the intersection of King Street W. and Dufferin Street will be fully closed in all directions while the streetcar tracks are being repaired.

Parking will not be permitted within the work zones.

For more information to these changes, visit the TTC's website here.



