TTC preparing for jump in ridership after Labour Day

The Toronto Transit Commission says it's boosting service as it prepares for more riders after Labour Day.

The transit agency said Tuesday that while summer ridership has been about 55 to 60 per cent from usual levels, current models predict a jump of 10 to 15 per cent over the coming weeks and months, barring any new COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"This year is different from past years for obvious reasons," said TTC CEO Rick Leary in an online statement.

"As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic it is especially important to me that [the] TTC be fully prepared to welcome everyone back to a safe and clean system with service that meets the needs of our customers."

Ontario's seventh wave of COVID-19 is reported to have peaked in early August, but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said cases are expected to rise as more people head indoors in the fall.

More trains, buses

To cope with growing demand, the TTC says it's increasing service on many routes, hiring more frontline employees and increasing the number of special constables as well as working with the city's Streets to Home program for additional supports where needed.

It also says it's "enhancing cleanliness through the entire system," including through the hiring of 100 students to carry cleaning blitz over the summer.

Some of the changes will come into effect this Sunday, include: