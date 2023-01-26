TTC says safety initiatives working as data shows decrease in violence against riders, staff

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says recent initiatives aimed at improving safety on public transit are working, following the release of data showing violent incidents against customers and employees are decreasing.

The agency launched a new online dashboard Monday that tracks and displays metrics such as the rate of criminal offences against TTC customers and employees, the number of calls for service people with complex needs or who are underhoused and major crimes on all transit systems across Toronto.

According to the dashboard, the rate of reported offences against customers stood at 1.82 per million customers in May, a 32.6 per cent decrease from the rate in January. The rate of offences against employees was 8.39 incidents per 100 employees in May 2023, a 3.3 per cent decrease from January.

"Furthermore, the types of offences have become less aggressive in nature. This is an early indication of the positive impact of recent initiatives implemented in response to community safety and security concerns," according to a report from the TTC's chief safety officer, Betty Hasserjian.

However, not all incidents are declining.

There were 220 major crimes reported on all transit systems in Toronto in May, up from 162 in April and 177 in January. Major crimes include assaults, robbery, sexual assault, and shootings.

"As promising as this trend is, we know the job is far from done. We remain committed to building on these initiatives to ensure we are addressing the concerns we've heard," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a news release.

WATCH | National transit task force urges more security, mental health support:

Transit task force urges more security, mental health support Duration 2:05 A national transit safety task force has released more than 20 recommendations to curb the violence that’s been plaguing transt systems, including increasing security and improving mental health supports.

Series of violent incidents

The dashboard tracking comes in response to a series of violent incidents on the TTC, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy, BB gun shootings, an alleged swarming and people being pushed onto the tracks.

Since January, the TTC has taken a number of measures to improve safety, including increasing the presence of special constables, supervisors, trained community safety ambassadors and outreach teams. The transit agency is also working with the city's shelter and housing support staff, police and Toronto Public Health.

"Decisions our board has made to invest in safety, security and cleanliness are clearly paying off," TTC Chair Jon Burnside said in a news release.

"We will continue to monitor this program through regular updates and reports as safety remains our paramount concern."

Groups criticize 'move along' policy

But some transit and anti-poverty advocacy groups are raising concerns about one part of that program — a safety initiative called the "Getting Back to Transit (Move Along)" policy.

The policy, which launched last month, aims to discourage people from seeking shelter on the TTC overnight.

In a news release on Monday, transit advocacy group TTCRiders called the policy a "disturbing plan to hide homelessness" that "won't make transit any safer."

"Expanding police presence on the TTC will make transit users feel unsafe by continuing to build a culture of fear for groups like Indigenous, Black, unhoused peoples, racialized, immigrants and people experiencing mental health crises," Rebeena Subadar of the Jane Finch Action Against Poverty said at a protest before the TTC board's Monday meeting.

The TTC says the policy uses a "compassionate and people-first approach" to encourage individuals to move from other stations to Union or Spadina stations, where they can access Streets to Homes staff and get connected with other resources, according to the TTC report. Special constables with specialized training are then deployed if an individual refuses to leave the station.

"Special constables and security guards will use communication skills and develop rapport with individuals to reach a resolution that does not involve an arrest, which is only to be used as a last resort," the report read.

"Unless there is a public safety concern, individuals will be given every opportunity to leave the premises voluntarily."

Rebeena Subadar, right, of the anti-poverty group Jane Finch Action Against Poverty, speaks at a protest Monday. (Dean Gariepy/CBC )

But some advocates remain concerned.

"It's not a safety solution. Instead, it is a form of quiet eviction targeting unhoused people," said Subadar.

The community groups have now released a report of their own, calling for a "safety roundtable" with representation of a number of different societal groups to create a long-term safety plan. The report also calls on Toronto's next mayor to invest in three areas: non-police responses to crisis and violence, housing supports and TTC service and staff.

The TTC said it plans to hire an additional 12 special constables next month to implement the "move along" policy.