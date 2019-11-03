Skip to Main Content
TTC resumes after police clear 'suspicious' bag at Keele station
TTC subways were briefly diverted on part of Line 2 Saturday night as Toronto police investigated a "suspicious" bag left at on the platform at Keele station.

Bag 'contained mostly garbage,' police say

Toronto police cleared the bag, which was left at Keele station. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Regular TTC service resumed Saturday night after Toronto police found that a "suspicious" bag left on the platform at Keele station turned out to contain mostly garbage.

Keele station was evacuated after police got the call for a suspicious package just after 7:30 p.m., Const. David Hopkinson said. 

The Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear Explosive team was brought in to investigate, but the package was cleared.

The bag "contained mostly garbage," police said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

Subways were diverted between Ossington and Jane stations during the investigation.

There is no service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations this weekend due to scheduled maintenance. Shuttle buses are running.

