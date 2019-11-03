TTC resumes after police clear 'suspicious' bag at Keele station

Regular TTC service resumed Saturday night after Toronto police found that a "suspicious" bag left on the platform at Keele station turned out to contain mostly garbage.

Keele station was evacuated after police got the call for a suspicious package just after 7:30 p.m., Const. David Hopkinson said.

The Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear Explosive team was brought in to investigate, but the package was cleared.

The bag "contained mostly garbage," police said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

Subways were diverted between Ossington and Jane stations during the investigation.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Regular service has resumed between Ossington and Jane. <a href="https://t.co/UvlbY76VQe">https://t.co/UvlbY76VQe</a> —@TTCnotices

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE:<br>Keele Subway Station<br>- Package has been cleared<br>- Bag contained mostly garbage<br>- Trains will be stopping shortly<br>- Station re-opened<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

There is no service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations this weekend due to scheduled maintenance. Shuttle buses are running.