TTC says subway trains to run every 6 minutes on Lines 1 and 2 after 10 p.m. every night

The TTC says subway trains will run on Lines 1 and 2 every six minutes after 10 p.m. each night.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said at a board meeting on Monday that a reduction in absenteeism among employees means service will be reinstated. A cut to Line 1 late night service, which took effect on Sunday, and a cut to Line 2 late night service, which took effect in March 26, will not continue.

Leary said TTC management has been working with its unions to bring absenteeism rates down after the COVID-19 pandemic and that reduction has made the change possible.

"Together, we've been getting them down, which gives us additional operators to reinvest in the service," Leary said after the board meeting.

"We continue to listen to our customers. And that Line 1 and 2, we took it to heart when we heard them about not wanting to go to eight minutes."

Leary said the TTC had been budgeting for more sick days for workers because of COVID-19, but these days employees are requiring less time off for illness.

The TTC, however, continues to grapple with financial challenges, according to TTC board chair Jon Burnside.

"Unfortunately, we do have some pretty severe budgetary constraints. But, you know, our employees are stepping up," Burnside said.

"Absenteeism is a huge issue throughout government. I'm really proud that our TTC employees are limiting the absenteeism and reducing that number and we can use that savings to improve service."

The TTC said overall it is reducing service by about 1,200 weekly hours this month compared to March.

Transit advocates have said any change to reliability of the TTC will make it harder for the service to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.