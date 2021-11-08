Up to 25,000 TTC employees' personal information may have been stolen in cyber attack, agency says

Personal information of tens of thousands current and former employees of the Toronto Transit Commission may have been stolen, the transit agency says based on further investigation into an online ransomware attack that hit some of its systems a few weeks ago.

In a news release Monday, the TTC said the compromised information may include the names, addresses and Social Insurance Numbers of up to 25,000 employees.

The agency said it continues to investigate whether a small number of customers and vendors may also be affected.

"It is very important to note that, at this time, there is no evidence that any of the personal information that was accessed has been misused," the release noted.

The cyber security attack, which the TTC said they became aware of on Oct. 29, resulted in problems with vehicle tracking systems, the loss of the online Wheel-Trans booking system, issues with the "next bus" system, as well as problems with internal emails, the CEO of the TTC Rick Leary said.

"Over the past week, we have been working day and night to resolve this situation – to get our lost services back online and to gain a clearer understanding as to the breadth of the incident," Leary said in a statement Monday.

Over the coming weeks, the TTC will continue to work on re-building the remaining impacted servers and internal service, which he added could take "some time."

The TTC said it is notifying individuals who may have been affected and will be providing credit monitoring and identity theft protection to them "as appropriate."

"Again, while we do not have evidence that any of this information has been misused, we are taking steps to ensure those who may be impacted are protected from things like identity theft."