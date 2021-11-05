TTC CEO apologizes in the wake of ransomware attack

The CEO of the TTC is apologizing to affected customers after an online ransomware attack temporarily crippled some of the agency's systems.

In a statement to the TTC board Friday, Rick Leary said the agency was the victim of an attack late last week, which resulted in problems with vehicle tracking systems, the loss of the online Wheel-Trans booking system, issues with the "next bus" system, as well as problems with internal emails.

The incident did not, however, cause significant service disruption and there was no risk to customer or employee safety, he said.

"Obviously there are still many unknowns about this attack, and we will share more information with this board and the public when it's appropriate," Leary said.

"I want everyone to know that the TTC remains committed to transparency, and as soon as we can say more publicly, we will."