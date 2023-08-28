TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage Monday
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is investigating a system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage on Monday morning.
Tap payments not affected by outage, transit agency says
The transit agency reported the incident just before 6:20 a.m.
"We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible," the TTC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The outage does not affect tap payments for transit riders using the TTC, the transit agency said.