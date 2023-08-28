Content
Toronto

TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage Monday

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is investigating a system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage on Monday morning.

Tap payments not affected by outage, transit agency says

CBC News ·
A man walks past Presto machines underground in the TTC subway portals in Toronto.
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is working to fix the fare vending machine outage 'as quickly as possible.' (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The transit agency reported the incident just before 6:20 a.m.

"We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible," the TTC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The outage does not affect tap payments for transit riders using the TTC, the transit agency said.

