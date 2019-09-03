TTC pleads guilty to safety violation after death of worker in 2017, pays more than $300K in fines

The Toronto Transit Commission has pleaded guilty to a safety violation in the 2017 death of an employee and has agreed to pay more than $300,000 in fines.

In a statement from the transit agency on Tuesday, CEO Rick Leary said the TTC agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker at a workplace.

Tom Dedes, 50, was injured Oct. 1, 2017 when he was unloading equipment from a TTC pickup truck with coworkers.

He was pinned against the pickup by the tail swing of a work car at the TTC's McCowan yard, the TTC said.

His family ultimately pulled the plug on his life support nine days after the incident.

Dedes spent 18 years working at the TTC. His family says former TTC CEO Andy Byford visited their home in 2017 to express his condolences .

Additional charges withdrawn

Two other charges were initially laid against the TTC but were withdrawn by the Crown as a result of the transit agency's guilty plea.

The TTC says it specifically failed to "provide a trained and qualified monitor" at the McCowan Yard to ensure the safety of "workers, vehicles or equipment" at the time Dedes was injured.

The TTC will pay a fine of $265,000 in addition to a $66,250 victim fine surcharge.

After the death of Dedes, the TTC says it conducted a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident to help prevent future workplace injuries and deaths.

Leary said that new measures have been put in place at the McCowan Yard to improve safety, including upgrades to lighting, visual markings, and a barrier that was engineered around the track area.

TTC adding safety measures

The transit agency says it has retrained staff working in areas with moving equipment and implemented new communication procedures to ensure employees can safely work around cars.

"We will continue to be proactive in the identification and elimination of any risks or threats to the health and safety of our employees," said Leary.



The TTC also says it will reach out to the union representing TTC workers to discuss safety and pledged to the family of the victim that the transit agency will learn from this incident.



"To Mr. Dedes's family, friends and colleagues, on behalf of the TTC, I again extend my deepest sympathies and pledge to continue to learn from this tragedy with an eye to never seeing it repeated." Leary said.