TTC planning 10 cent fare hike on April 1, new budget documents show

Transit riders, brace yourselves for another fare increase.

Starting on April 1, the TTC has plans to hike fares by 10 cents, according to new operating budget documents released on Friday. The recommended increase would apply across the board with the exception of adult cash fares, which would stay at $3.25.

TTC staff say the increase could provide roughly $26 million in added revenue.

Previous decisions and "unavoidable pressures" necessiate the rise, according to the report to the TTC board from the transit commision's chief financial officer Dan Wright.

"We believe all customers should enjoy the freedom, independence and flexibility to travel anywhere on the public transit system... We are also aware that a 10 cent fare increase will be an affordability issue for some TTC customers," Wright's report continues.

City council is also being asked to increase its transit subsidy by $22 million.

97 per cent of TTC's non-subsidy revenue comes from fares

With some 97 per cent of the TTC's non-subsidy operating revenue coming from the fare box, the commision "has relatively limited options to increase revenues outside of fare and subsidy increases," Wright's report said.

As noted in a 2018 report from the non-partisan transit advocacy group CodeRedTO, Toronto's transit system relies on fare revenue more than any other city in North America.

Coupled with its low subsidies and no dedicated revenue sources, the TTC in a "unique and vulnerable positision," the group's report concluded.

The new budget documents from the TTC are calling for the board to greenlight a total of $2 million in total expenditures and $763 million in total requested city subsidies to support a projected ridership of nearly 530 million revenue rides in 2019.

The request also comes a day after Mayor John Tory announced new plan to speed up the construction of the downtown relief line by "at least" two years, which would require $162 million in new funding in the TTC's capital budget.

City council will need to approve that funding.