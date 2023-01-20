The TTC has its own tips for travelling safely, but some riders are taking things into their own hands. Here's how they're staying safe on transit.

The Toronto Transit Commission has seen a slew of violent incidents in recent months, leaving many passengers with their guard up every time they walk into a subway station, or set foot on a city bus, subway train or a streetcar.

The TTC says it moves hundreds of millions of riders every year without incident, and has its own list of safety tips for passengers.. But seemingly random attacks, including stabbings, assaults and harassment have passengers taking their own measures to be ready for every scenario.

Here's what riders are doing to keep themselves safe while on transit.